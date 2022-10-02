Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in September

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,144,400 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 8,289,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111,444.0 days.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
Shares of HDALF opened at $2.14 on Friday. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.
Haidilao International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haidilao International (HDALF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.