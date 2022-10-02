Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 34.4% in September

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,144,400 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 8,289,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111,444.0 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Shares of HDALF opened at $2.14 on Friday. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; provision of food research, development, and technology services; and trading businesses.

