Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $560,159.10

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market capitalization of $560,159.10 and $2,360.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance.

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

