Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.30.
Hardwoods Distribution Price Performance
Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.
Hardwoods Distribution Cuts Dividend
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hardwoods Distribution (HDIUF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.