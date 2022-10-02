Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Hardwoods Distribution Price Performance

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

Hardwoods Distribution Cuts Dividend

About Hardwoods Distribution

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.0927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

(Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Stories

