Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT) Insider Acquires £4,950 in Stock

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) insider Norman Crighton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £4,950 ($5,981.15).

Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

HEIT opened at GBX 108.66 ($1.31) on Friday. Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.15.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.89%.

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

