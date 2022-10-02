HashBX (HBX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $613.00

HashBX (HBX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashBX has a market capitalization of $295,704.48 and $613.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,977.47 or 1.00007117 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00064311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00063934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00082250 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io.

Buying and Selling HashBX

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

