Hathor (HTR) Price Down 15.3% This Week

Hathor (HTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Hathor has a market cap of $67.40 million and approximately $495,457.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s launch date was August 27th, 2018. Hathor’s total supply is 913,185,936 coins and its circulating supply is 237,240,936 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network.

Hathor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor Labs, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, was created to support the development and the launch Hathor platform, which will be open-source, publicly available, and community driven.Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies.”

