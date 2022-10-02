Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €45.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Zalando Price Performance

FRA:ZAL opened at €20.23 ($20.64) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.31. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($50.88).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

