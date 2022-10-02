Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 211 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Barclays reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $89.43 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.