Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 20.7% in the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 12.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.7 %

C opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

