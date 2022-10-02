Hiblocks (HIBS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $674,614.00

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Hiblocks has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $674,614.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010778 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 19,970,843,711 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io. Hiblocks’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

