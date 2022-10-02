High Performance Blockchain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $163,341.00 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.49 million and $163,341.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00043751 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader.

Buying and Selling High Performance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability.The Blockchain Offload Engine is a highly compatible customized hardware chipset with an embedded ECDSA module and a hardware random number generator. Node Network is determined by both community voting and delegation by the HPB Foundation. HPB utilizes the Proof of Performance consensus algorithm (PoP), which generates HP-Nodes from the existing pool of Candidate Nodes every 200 blocks.- HscanWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Performance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars.

