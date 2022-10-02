Hive Dollar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $555,535.00 (HBD)

Hive Dollar (HBD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Hive Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive Dollar has a total market cap of $27.50 million and approximately $555,535.00 worth of Hive Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Dollar Coin Profile

Hive Dollar launched on March 24th, 2016. Hive Dollar’s total supply is 27,538,701 coins. Hive Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@hiveblocks. Hive Dollar’s official website is hive.io. Hive Dollar’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks.

Hive Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

