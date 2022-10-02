Hoge Finance Trading Down 30.5% This Week (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $11.64 million and $255,397.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010730 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10688377 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 401,289,179,320 coins. Hoge Finance’s official website is hoge.finance. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hoge Finance is https://reddit.com/r/hoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.