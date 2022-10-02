Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Up 34.6% in September

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,400 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the August 31st total of 608,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth $213,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth $239,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

