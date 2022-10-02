Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $54,144.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004661 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00046507 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $304.44 or 0.01602183 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00031312 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

