Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $6.08 Million

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $576,616.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069501 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10624956 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hot Cross’ official website is hotcross.com. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hot Cross Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hot Cross is a multi-chain tool suite. It aims to be a toolbox for EVM networks and expand to non-EVM chains in future.The native digital cryptographically-secured ecosystem utility token of Hot Cross ($HOTCROSS) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Hot Cross, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Hot Cross and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the protocol/network which allows users to access a various number of products in the Hot Cross suite.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.