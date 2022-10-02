Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Lowered to Reduce at Baader Bank

Baader Bank downgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.38.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $935.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

