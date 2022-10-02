Humanscape Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $113.75 million and $2.29 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is www.humanscape.io/en/index.html. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

