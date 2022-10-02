HUPAYX (HPX) Price Reaches $0.0243 on Major Exchanges

HUPAYX (HPX) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. HUPAYX has a total market capitalization of $22.85 million and $157,576.00 worth of HUPAYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUPAYX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HUPAYX has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HUPAYX Coin Profile

HUPAYX’s launch date was February 28th, 2020. The official website for HUPAYX is www.hupayx.com. HUPAYX’s official Twitter account is @hupayx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUPAYX

According to CryptoCompare, “HUPAYX’s end-to-end mobile payment platform is based on Hybrid Blockchain coupled with TechFin business model, which is operated by The Human Plus – a System Integrator and Development company based in Seoul, South Korea. HUPAYX has an ecosystem based on the purpose and method of network participation is divided into – network alliance, application alliance, end users, merchants, and technology partners.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUPAYX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUPAYX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUPAYX using one of the exchanges listed above.

