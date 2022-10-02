Hyve Tops 1-Day Volume of $65,002.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Hyve has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $65,002.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hyve has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s genesis date was October 12th, 2020. Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hyve

According to CryptoCompare, “HYVE is a decentralized ecosystem that aims to solve the current problems in the global freelance and workforce market, leveraging the power of decentralized technologies while adding features that are non-existent on any current platform (centralized & decentralized). The result is a community-governed system designed to bring down costs for all parties involved, offer wider flexibility, cut out the middleman, welcome the unbanked, provide transparency and ensure safety, all in a decentralized manner while rewarding token holders.”

