ICHI Tops One Day Volume of $537,934.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. ICHI has a total market cap of $26.38 million and $537,934.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $5.23 or 0.00027388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,108.28 or 1.00066321 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063960 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063966 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00081610 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI is a coin. It launched on November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,043,594 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICHI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards. Telegram | Medium “

