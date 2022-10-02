iExec RLC 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.23 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00006175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $96.05 million and $15.23 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,199.12 or 0.99981396 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064321 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064223 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081791 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec is a technology startup founded in France in October 2016. The team of 24 engineers and developers based in Lyon has set up a global market for computing power that relies on blockchain:Companies and individuals exchange their servers, data and applications with each other. IBM, Intel and TF Cloud have already joined the marketplace as cloud providers. The enterprise solution (iExec V3) is used by emerging players in the areas of distributed machine learning, data rental and the internet of things. RLC is the native token of the iExec cloud platform. In exchange for RLC tokens, users can utilize the network to rent servers, data and applications. RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. Telegram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.