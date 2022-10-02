Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $180.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.57. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

