Index Cooperative Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21.40 Million (INDEX)

Index Cooperative (INDEX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Index Cooperative coin can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00011110 BTC on major exchanges. Index Cooperative has a total market capitalization of $21.40 million and approximately $113,298.00 worth of Index Cooperative was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Index Cooperative has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Index Cooperative Coin Profile

Index Cooperative’s launch date was October 6th, 2020. Index Cooperative’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Index Cooperative is www.indexcoop.com. Index Cooperative’s official message board is medium.com/indexcoop. Index Cooperative’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Index Cooperative Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Index Coop is a collective that is designed to help create, maintain, and grow the best crypto indices on the market.INDEX is a governance token used to vote in changes to the Index Coop. INDEX holders may vote in smart contract upgrades to the Index Coop, vote in new Index Coop products, vote on the allocation of the Index Coop treasury, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Index Cooperative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Index Cooperative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Index Cooperative using one of the exchanges listed above.

