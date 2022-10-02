Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Raised to C$21.50 at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
INGXF opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -161.76%.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
