Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.65.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$17.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.05. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$15.89 and a 1-year high of C$22.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

