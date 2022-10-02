Insider Buying: Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Benoit Durteste acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £296,400 ($358,144.03).

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

LON ICP opened at GBX 982.80 ($11.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,337.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,456.89. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 937 ($11.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,493 ($30.12).

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($30.75) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Stories

