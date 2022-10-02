Insider Buying: Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Moulds purchased 100,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £73,000 ($88,206.86).

Jonathan Moulds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Jonathan Moulds purchased 250,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £217,500 ($262,808.12).

Litigation Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of LON:LIT opened at GBX 73 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.43. The stock has a market cap of £87.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,825.00. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.12 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.55). The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

