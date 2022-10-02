Insider Buying: Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Buys 34,258 Shares of Stock

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) insider Grahame Cook purchased 34,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £97,977.88 ($118,387.97).

GROW stock opened at GBX 303.60 ($3.67) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 386.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 516.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of £464.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.11. Molten Ventures Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 254.40 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,061.79 ($12.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Molten Ventures from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

