Insider Buying: MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) insider Michael O’Connell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 324 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £9,720 ($11,744.80).
MS INTERNATIONAL Price Performance
MSI opened at GBX 319 ($3.85) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 290.60. The company has a market cap of £51.66 million and a PE ratio of 1,063.33. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 12 month low of GBX 206 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 350 ($4.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.
About MS INTERNATIONAL
