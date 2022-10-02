Insider Buying: MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) insider Michael O’Connell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 324 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £9,720 ($11,744.80).

MSI opened at GBX 319 ($3.85) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 290.60. The company has a market cap of £51.66 million and a PE ratio of 1,063.33. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 12 month low of GBX 206 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 350 ($4.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

