Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index One Day Volume Reaches $15,553.00 (BDPI)

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for about $77.68 or 0.00405168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has a market cap of $203,321.00 and $15,553.00 worth of Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Profile

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s launch date was April 5th, 2021. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s total supply is 2,574 coins. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official website is basketdao.org/baskets/BDPI. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg.

Buying and Selling Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is a basket of yield-earning tokens that allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.