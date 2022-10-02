International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 998,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,396 shares in the company, valued at $888,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,794,671.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,419 shares of company stock worth $6,878,378. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 702,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 285,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Money Express Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $863.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.63.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. On average, analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.