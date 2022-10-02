International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at KeyCorp

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

International Paper Trading Down 1.2 %

International Paper stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

