Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 150.3% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 35,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTN stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

