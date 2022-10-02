InvestDex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123,307.73 (INVEST)

InvestDex (INVEST) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One InvestDex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, InvestDex has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. InvestDex has a total market capitalization of $123,307.73 and $51,798.00 worth of InvestDex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About InvestDex
InvestDex’s official Twitter account is @InvestDexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
InvestDex Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for InvestDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.