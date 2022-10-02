iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Down 10.2% in September

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 12,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,466,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMB opened at $79.40 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.59 and a 12-month high of $111.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.68.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

