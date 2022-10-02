iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the August 31st total of 18,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after buying an additional 3,341,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,133,000 after buying an additional 3,075,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,113,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after buying an additional 1,996,300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period.

