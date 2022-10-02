iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 944,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

AAXJ opened at $58.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $88.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

