iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,046 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

MUB opened at $102.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

