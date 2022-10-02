iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IVV stock opened at $358.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.