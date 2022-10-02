Jarvis Network Reaches Market Cap of $398,050.97 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $398,050.97 and $41,170.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,203.46 or 1.00007113 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064301 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081846 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

