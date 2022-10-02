Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Yum China in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,926,000 after purchasing an additional 419,989 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2,491.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 150,303 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 968,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,600,000 after purchasing an additional 232,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

