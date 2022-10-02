JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €50.90 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPW. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

FRA:DPW opened at €31.12 ($31.75) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.26. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($42.16).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

