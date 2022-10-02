JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to GBX 205

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 205 ($2.48) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 131 ($1.58) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $1.06 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

JD Sports Fashion Announces Dividend

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.0034 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.