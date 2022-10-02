JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Target Price to 1,460.00

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,470.00 to 1,460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DSDVY. UBS Group upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DSV A/S currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,497.50.

Shares of DSV A/S stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $122.78.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

