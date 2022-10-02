Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Down 10.1% in September

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 10,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.12 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,509,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after purchasing an additional 112,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

