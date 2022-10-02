K-Tune (KTT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $136,232.00

K-Tune (KTT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. K-Tune has a market cap of $45.55 million and $136,232.00 worth of K-Tune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K-Tune coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, K-Tune has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About K-Tune

K-Tune’s genesis date was June 18th, 2019. K-Tune’s total supply is 4,636,884,999 coins. K-Tune’s official Twitter account is @KTuneofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for K-Tune is www.k-tune.org.

K-Tune Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “K-Tune is a platform as well as a community for musicians all over the world to collaborate and freely express themselves. It is a gateway to becoming a K-Pop producer.K-Tune aims to bring musical talents together for an exciting and profitable music-making endeavor.Arena is an open market where all users can sell their work – track, topline, instrument arrangements, lyrics and so on. Furthermore, users are at liberty to set their own price and control licensing rights. On Arena, once a user buys content from another user, she can freely use it to complete her song.”

