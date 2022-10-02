K21 (K21) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

K21 (K21) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, K21 has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. K21 has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $55,228.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010738 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070072 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10712320 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21’s genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. K21’s official website is kanon.art. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

K21 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon.”

