KamPay Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $413,439.02 (KAMPAY)

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One KamPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. KamPay has a total market cap of $413,439.02 and approximately $86,263.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KamPay has traded 31% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009150 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010775 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About KamPay
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,453,688 coins. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KamPay Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KamPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KamPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.