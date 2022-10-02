KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Price Tops $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, KCCPAD has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. KCCPAD has a total market cap of $164,921.40 and approximately $9.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KCCPAD alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004683 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00046263 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $309.07 or 0.01612559 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031728 BTC.

KCCPAD Profile

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KCCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KCCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KCCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KCCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KCCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.